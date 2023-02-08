SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Feeling nostalgic for the music of the 1990s? This year’s Mountainfest made sure to ‘Fuel’ that feeling with three bands you may have listened to growing up in the 90s.

Mountainfest at Montage Mountain takes place on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4 for an event-filled weekend, combining Preston and Steve’s Annual Cardboard Classic with the Mountainfest End of Season Concert for a festival “unlike any before.”

Mountainfest kicks off on Friday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m. with Preston and Steve’s Cardboard Classic. Participants are encouraged to use their imaginations to build cardboard vehicle creations they will race outside the main lodge at Montage Mountain. Preston and Steve will be onsite broadcasting the Cardboard Classic as they emcee the event as well. There is a $1,000 prize up for grabs. Sled applications are open and registration is free. The deadline is Sunday, February 26.

Courtesy: Montage Mountain

Courtesy: Montage Mountain

Following the Cardboard Classic will be the 90s band Everclear as they take the main stage at Montage Mountain at 5:00 p.m. Anyone that wants to check out the concert will need to purchase a general admission ticket.

Courtesy: Montage Mountain

Anyone planning on visiting should know VIP tickets are now sold out, but Action Pass and general admission tickets are still available. Concertgoers must remember general admission tickets are only good on the day you visit. However, if you purchase an Action Pass this includes either a lift ticket or tickets for a snow tubing session and a general admission concert ticket.

On Saturday, March 4, the day starts off with contestants in their costumes making their best runs at ‘pond skimming’ on the Mainline Slope in front of the lodge at 11:00 a.m. Pond skimming is when a skier or snowboarder rides into a freezing pond trying their best to make it completely across to the other side.

Courtesy: Montage Mountain

After pond skimming, 90’s rock band LIT takes the stage at 2:30 p.m., followed by another popular nostalgic band formed in Harrisburg, PA, Fuel, who takes the stage at 5:00 p.m.

Once all the music and mayhem are said and done, Mountainfest will say goodbye and goodnight with “their biggest fireworks display yet.”

For everything going on during this year’s Montainfest at Montage Mountain, check out their website for more information.