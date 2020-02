*Fame Strength Will be Hosting an Awesome Night Out for all Our Members (Past-Present and Future), Parents of Athletes, Family, and Friends!!! * the general public is welcome*

Come Join our 3rd Annual “Bar Social” at Beer Boys in Wilkes Barre Saturday, February 22nd, 6PM-9PM…

A $25 donation gets you Access to All you can eat & drink!!!!

Have fun, eat & drink plenty, socialize and win some awesome baskets!!!

Benefits Fame Strength Scholarships