Evangelical Community Hospital Encourages a New You in the New Year

A new year can bring new resolve when it comes to lifestyle changes and Evangelical Community Hospital has the tools you need to set wellness goals and achieve them.

Through Evangelical Community Health and Wellness, individuals can attend classes on wellness topics, exercise programs, and screenings to know where improvements can be made.

To start it helps to know what areas of health need attention. Screenings are great ways to prioritize what needs to change. In January, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is holding several low cost and free health screens to get on track.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. The $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required.

Tuesday, January 14, 7-10 am, Mobile Health of Evangelical at Weis Markets, 339 West Walnut Street, Shamokin.

Wednesday, January 22, 7-10 am, Sunbury YMCA, Degenstein Youth Center, 1150 North 4th Street, Sunbury.

Free Bone Density (Osteoporosis) Screen: Must meet these qualifications: Have not had a DXA scan in past 2 years, have not had a heel bone density test in past year, and meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors.

Tuesday, January 7, 9-11 am, Weis Markets, 719 Route 522, Selinsgrove, on Mobile Health of Evangelical.

Wednesday, January 8, 9 am-noon, at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.

Tuesday, January 14, 9-11 am, West End Library, 45 Ballpark Rd, Laurelton, on Mobile Health of Evangelical.

Tuesday, January 21, 9-11 am, Burkholder’s Market, Intersection of Routes 54 and 254, Washingtonville, on Mobile Health of Evangelical.

Tuesday, January 28, 9-11 am, Surplus Outlet, 5464 US Highway 15, Montgomery, on Mobile Health of Evangelical

Skin Cancer Screen: This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required.

Tuesday, January 7, 8:30-11:30 am, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

Hearing Screen: This free screening is for anyone who has noticed a change in their hearing or have others tell them that they are not hearing as well as they used to. Krystal G. Decker, AuD, Audiologist, will administer the screen and talk about hearing changes, offer education on proper care for ears, and explore options for assistive devices if needed. Appointments required.

Monday, January 13, 9:30-11:30 am, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

In addition, Community Health and Wellness has special classes and opportunities to assist in making lasting lifestyle changes and/or to educate on topics of interest related to health and well-being.

Senior Strong: Special for January, Evangelical’s free program for older adults, will focus on healthy New Year’s resolutions. Led by Jim Persing, Certified Health Coach, the Tuesday, January 14 program at 10:30 am will instruct on how to set achievable goals and the importance of a positive support network.

Freedom From Smoking: For those seeking to stop smoking, Freedom From Smoking may be the right class to break the habit. Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this FREE program. The seven-week program is not a group support session, but rather a one-on-one opportunity that provides the tools needed to be smoke-free.

Health Coaching: For the more long-term approach to goals, individuals can take advantage of personal health coaching. Certified health coaches work with individuals one-on-one on a regular basis to determine what goals need to be met, to provide a support system to enhance personal efforts, and to provide a sense of accountability in finding success. The programs vary in cost. A free initial consultation is available to determine if wellness coaching is a good fit for anyone seeking extra support in efforts to create a healthy lifestyle.

Evangelical’s Community Health and Wellness offers a variety of monthly classes – including childbirth, exercise, and CPR as well as health screens and support groups. Scheduled events are for a variety of ages and focus on health not just as the new year begins but the whole year through.

To learn more about what is available or to register for classes, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com/events.

(Information from Donna Hollenbach)