Evangelical Community Hospital Announces Event Cancellations

In a commitment to the highest level of safety possible for area residents and staff, Evangelical Community Hospital is announcing several cancellations of upcoming events. Any rescheduling of events will be publicized as they become known.

The following events have been canceled at this time:

Alcoholics Anonymous —March 15, March 22, and March 29, 2020, Evangelical Community Hospital

Empty Arms —March 16, 2020, Evangelical Community Hospital

—March 16, 2020, Evangelical Community Hospital Better Breathers —March 17, 2020, Evangelical Community Hospital

Every Baby Needs A Lap Top —March 19, 2020, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness

—March 19, 2020, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness AARP Smart Driver —March 19 and 20, 2020, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness

Children's Health Fair —March 21, 2020, The Miller Center

—March 21, 2020, The Miller Center AARP Smart Driver —March 26 and 27, 2020, West End Library

Hospital Remembrance Service —March 29, 2020, Faith Lutheran Church

—March 29, 2020, Faith Lutheran Church Life After Loss —April 16-May 21, 2020, Hospice of Evangelical

Senior Strong – Scam Prevention —April 14, 2020, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness

—April 14, 2020, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness Hospice of Evangelical Remembrance Service —April 19, 2020, St. John’s United Church of Christ

Hello Hospital —Fridays in April and May 2020, Evangelical Community Hospital

—Fridays in April and May 2020, Evangelical Community Hospital The Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture—May 7, 2020, Bucknell University

Individuals are encouraged to visit www.evanhospital.com/virus for the latest updates.

(Information from Deanna L. Hollenbach)