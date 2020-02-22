Ericka Thaxton Named Community Health Centers’ Employee of the Year

Ericka Thaxton, a medical assistant at the Hamlin Family Health Center, earned one of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers’ (WMCHC) highest honors as the organization’s 2019 Employee of the Year.

Recipients are selected by WMCHC’s Administrative Team from nominations completed by practice and department managers. Thaxton was chosen based on several factors including her work on the Standards Committee and commitment to community outreach and education programs. Most importantly, Hamlin Family Health Center Practice Manager Janice McConnell who refers to Thaxton as one of her “strongest ‘go to’ people” praised her for being “fantastic with our patients and truly going above and beyond for them, her coworkers and myself.”

Thaxton also received numerous peer-nominated Commitment to Excellence accolades throughout 2019. She resides in Hawley with her husband John and their two children.

In our photo, left to right, are Frederick Jackson, executive director, WMCHC; Thaxton; and McConnell.

(Information from Maria Diehl Wayne Memorial Hospital Public Relations Specialist )