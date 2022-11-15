WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Dropkick Murphys wrap up their acoustic tour, they’re gearing up for their annual St. Patrick’s Day shows and one of those shows will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

According to a press release, Dropkick Murphys announced Tuesday they will be playing at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:00 p.m. during their St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour.

The rock tour begins March 1, 2023, in Charlotte and will come to an end with four hometown- Boston shows, on March 16, 17, 18 & 19. The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern will open most of the St. Patrick’s Day 2023 shows.

The concert in Wilkes-Barre Township is produced by SLP Concerts and tickets for Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day 2023 show go on sale this Friday, Nov. 18, at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, SLPConcerts.net, or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Visit Dropkick Murphys’ website for more information.