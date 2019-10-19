Drive by and Drop off Unused Prescription Drugs on October 25

Drop off your unused and expired prescription drugs during Lehigh Valley Hospital–Hazleton’s “Drop the Drugs” event on October 25, from 7-9 a.m. at the hospital’s Business and Education Center, front parking lot facing Broad Street. Look for the clearly marked van in the parking lot.

The “Drop the Drugs” mobile drop unit is a safe and secure way to dispose of old or unwanted prescription drugs. Those drugs, some addictive, have a history of posing danger if in the wrong hands. The earlier these medications are taken out of our medicine cabinets and properly destroyed, the safer our community will be.

Spread the word about this event to your family and friends and help us to keep drugs off the street.

LVHN–Hazleton is a proud sponsor of the “Drop the Drugs” van initiative in Hazleton