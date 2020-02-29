Dress for Success Lackawanna Celebration Luncheon

Dress for Success Lackawanna will host its annual luncheon on Wednesday, April 1. The event will be held at the Hilton Hotel & Conference Center from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. It is the organization’s 21st Anniversary Celebration.

Keynote speaker is Sarah Rose Summers Miss USA 2018! Organizers are thrilled to have her support as Dress for Success celebrates shared interests in elevating the opportunities for women and their impact in today’s world.

For more information call

(570) 941-0339

