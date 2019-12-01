Downtown Merchants & HEMS Prepare for First Friday

Mary Celeste (left) and Andrea Kosko of Fellin’s Jewelers prepare their shop for the upcoming First Friday festivities in Downtown Hazleton.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy in Downtown Hazleton during the December 6th First Friday festivities. The Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress is once again teaming up with more than 30 local merchants, organizations, and guest vendors to offer shopping, holiday food and drink tastings, and live entertainment. There will also be children’s activities, caroling, Christmas in the Caribbean, and the 2nd Annual Festival of Wreaths & Silent Auction to help you get in the holiday spirit

Downtown Holiday Night Market

Get your Christmas shopping done in downtown Hazleton while enjoying the many tastes and sounds of the holiday season! Ten downtown businesses and organizations will serve as hosts to more than 30 guest vendors selling handmade items, art, food items, books, collectables, and other unique gifts. Hosts will also be providing samples of holiday foods and drinks, such as wassail (hot mulled cider), hot cocoa, glühwein (hot mulled wine), sorrel, Irish coffee, mamajuana, cranberry tea, and other favorites. Non-alcoholic holiday drinks will be available at all locations for those under 21 and designated drivers.

Shopping is FREE!!! Have your shopping “passport” stamped at all 10 locations and enter to win a $100 gift certificate for use any participating location. Tickets for drink tastings are only $5/person. A tasting mug will be provided to those who purchase the drink tasting ticket.

The event runs from 4:00-8:00 PM. Pick up your Holiday Market Map and Passport with the list of vendors, and tasting menus and mugs in the future City Arts Center, 31 W. Broad St. between 4:00-6:00 PM on the day of the event. Hosts include: Fellin’s Jewelers, the Pines Eatery & Spirits, the Poppy Press (new café), the Shop 2, Lackawanna College, the Hazleton Art League, the Hazleton Area Public Library, Keslicka State Farm, the Hazleton LaunchBox, and Barry Isett & Associates.

For a preview list of vendors and a map of locations, or to purchase a tasting ticket online visit www.downtownhazleton.org. For more information contact Krista Schneider at kschneider@downtownhazleton.org or 570-455-1509 x 109.

Hazleton Elementary/Middle School PTA Holiday Market

An additional 20+ vendors will be participating in a Holiday Night Market at the Hazleton Elementary/Middle School (700 N. Wyoming St.) from 4:30-8:30 PM. Proceeds benefit the PTA. For more information about this event contact Shelly Tobias at 570-459-3221 ext. 22500 or tobiass@hasdk12.org.

Festival of Wreaths

Thanks to the generosity of local designers, families, businesses, and organizations, more than two dozen creatively decorated wreaths will be on exhibit within the future City Arts Center (31 W. Broad St.) starting at 4:00 PM. Donated art by local artists will also be exhibited. Wreaths and artwork will then be sold via a Silent Auction that evening.

This fundraising event will jointly benefit the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress and the Hazleton Art League as they look to prepare for their move to the new Arts Center in 2020. Awards for best wreaths will be presented by the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited to view the wreaths and bid on their favorite. Bids will be due by 7:30 PM, with winning bids announced at 7:45 PM.

Christmas in the Caribbean

Stop by Lackawanna College in Downtown Hazleton (2 E. Broad St.) to sample the traditional holiday food and drinks of the Caribbean (Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic) and listen to live music performed by the merengue band, Chichi Espinal y su Conjunto Típico.

This is part of the Holiday Night Market tasting tour. This event is being organized by the Society of Hispanic Professionals of the Hazleton Area and the Dominican House, with the support of Lackawanna College and the Downtown Hazleton Alliance, in order to share the holiday culture of the Caribbean countries.

Teacher-Student Art Exhibit

Student artists from LCCC’s Hazleton Center communication art program will be exhibiting their work together with instructor and local artist Mary Veronica Sweeney at the future downtown Welcome Center (15 W. Broad St.), which is co-located within the new Hazleton LaunchBox. Stop by to learn more about the art program, and the LaunchBox business incubator.

Meet the Authors

Authors belonging to the Black Diamond Writers Network (Wilma Ruggerio, Anna Getz, Stephen Goodale, Deborah Goodale, and others) will be in the Lobby of the Pines Eatery to autograph copies of their books and answer questions. For more info call: 570-454-3702.

Music

There will be several musicians performing along the Holiday Market trail throughout the evening. The ‘Fuzzy Park’ band will perform at the Pines Eatery & Spirits (8 W. Broad St.) from 6:30-9:00 PM. The band, ‘Two of Us’ will perform at Barry Isett & Associates’ Open House from 5:00 to 7:00 PM to celebrate their relocation to the 11th floor of the Markle Building. Chichi Espinal y su Conjunto Típico will perform live merengue music at Lackawanna College.

Shoppers can also enjoy listening to Christmas carols sung by dancers of All That Dancin’ as they “Rock the Holidays.” Members of the Dominican House of Hazleton will also be performing Aguinalos, or Latin American Christmas carols sung in Spanish with traditional instruments at various locations.

Live piano music will continue at the Festival of Wreaths event (31 W. Broad St.) where musician Nate Spanos will perform, as will the Immanuel Christian School choir and the Hazleton Area High School saxophone quartet.

Cocoa and Cards

Children and their families can stop by the Hazleton Area Public Library (55 N. Church St., Green Street entrance) to enjoy a Hot Chocolate Bar, and design their own greeting card for any holiday or event. Children must have an adult with them during their entire visit. No registration is required. For more info call: (570) 454-2961.

For More Info

For additional information and a printable flyer of participating merchants and event venues, or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.downtownhazleton.org or call the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress at 570-455-1509 x 109.