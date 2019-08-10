Don’t Miss the 2019 Pittston Tomato Festival!

The 36th Pittston Tomato Festival will be held in downtown Pittston August Thursday, August 15 through Sunday, August 18.

Over fifty-thousand people will attend the award winning four-day event that has been touted as one of the best festivals in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Delicious food, a variety of live entertainment, tomato fights, a parade, 5K run and walk, games, artists, and of course home-grown Pittston tomatoes keep bringing an enthusiastic crowd to the festival year after year.

The festival’s opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 6 p.m. followed by live entertainment.

Saturday’s events begin at 10 a.m. with the Pittston Tomato Festival 5K Run and Fun Walk. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Greater Pittston YMCA.

The parade will begin on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The event will be televised live on Fox 56. The route will start at the A-Plus Mini Mart and continue through Main Street and down Kennedy Boulevard and end at the Cooper’s Co-op building.

The Tomato Fights, will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Cooper’s Waterfront parking lot, 304 Kennedy Boulevard. Registration will be held at Cooper’s before the fights beginning at 11:30 a.m. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Entry fee is $10. Tomato Fights t-shirts will be available for a $10 donation. All proceeds will benefit Greater Pittston charities.

A Tomato Contest will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Tomato FestivalCommittee stand on the festival grounds. Bring your largest, smallest, ugliest, and most perfect tomato to the stand by 6 p.m. for judging.

On Sunday, the Little Miss & Little Mr. Tomato Contest begins at 10:45 a.m. followed by live entertainment until the festival closes at 9 p.m.

The Pittston Tomato Festival has been featured in Parade Magazine, The Washington Post, and Pennsylvania Magazine and was preserved as part of the Library of Congress Local Legacies Project in Washington D.C.

r more information, call (570) 655-1424 or visit the website atwww.pittstontomatofestival.com

Remember the committee is selling T-Shirts for Ben Tielle, a long time Pittston Tomato Festival committee member who is in dire need of a kidney. The festival committee has made plans to help promote awareness for this need by selling t-shirts

2019 Pittston Tomato Festival Event Schedule

Thursday, August 15th

5 p.m. Festival Opens

6 p.m. Opening Ceremony

6:30-7:00 p.m. Windfall

7:15-8:00 p.m. Phyllis Hopkins Trio

8:45-10:00 p.m. Running on Whiskey featuring Billy Knowles

Friday, August 16th

5:30-6:30 p.m. Dani-elle

7:00-8:30 p.m. The Sperazza Band

9:00-11:00 p.m. Sweet Pepper & The Long Hots

Saturday, August 17th

(Streets are blocked for race & parade at 9:30 a.m.)

10 a.m. 5K Race & Fun Walk

10:30 a.m. Parade

1:00-2:00 p.m. Perfect Harmony Singers

1:30 p.m. Tomato Fights at the Waterfront Warehouse (formerly Cooper’s) – 304 Kennedy Boulevard

2:30-3:30 p.m. The Music Room

4:00-5:00 p.m. Fuzzy Park Band

5:30-6:30 p.m. Groove Train

7:00 p.m. Tomato Contest

(smallest, Largest, ugliest and most perfect)

7:00-8:30 p.m. Flaxy Morgan 25th Anniversary Show

9:00-11:00 p.m. Fab 3

Sunday, August 18th

10:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Little Miss and Little Mr. Tomato Contest

1:00-2:00 p.m. Danny Argo

3:00-5:00 p.m. The Luongo Brothers

5:30-7:00 p.m. Picture Perfect

7:30-9:00 p.m. Tony’s Wine Cellar Jam Band

