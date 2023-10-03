WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have announced Disney On Ice is coming back to Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to Mohegan Sun Arena, Disney On Ice is bringing the Mickey Search Party to the ice on January 11-15, 2024.

The release states tickets will go on sale on October 10, however, you sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Guest will have a chance to see Arendelle, Elsa, Belle, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Moana, and so many more as noted by officials.

Preview of what to expect in the show.

Dates and times:

Thursday, January 11 starting at 7:00 p.m

Friday, January 12 starting at 7:00 pm.

Saturday, January 13 starting at 1100 a.m., 3;00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 14 starting at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Monday, January 15 starting at 12:00 p.m.

Where:

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza – 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702

Tickets: