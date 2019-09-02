Day of service includes pantry dedication

The People’s Pantry will be formally dedicated Sept. 8following the 9 a.m. worship service at Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua. The pantry is a “take-something-give-something” operation for area residents who have emergency food needs.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua is one of nearly 9,100 congregations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) participating in “God’s Work, Our Hands.” Sunday, Sept. 8. Across the country, thousands of ELCA members will be engaging in service work to make a positive change in their communities, build and deepen relationships, and share God’s love.

In addition to numerous projects Zion members will participate in that day, the congregation will be dedicating its People’s Pantry, an emergency food cupboard available 24/7 at the side of the church.

“It’s really one hand helping another,” says Zion member Gail Jones, who originated the idea for the People’s Pantry. “People can stop by and pick up something when they really need it and give something when they can.

“It’s not meant to feed someone forever,” Jones adds, “just something to tide people over.

“And it’s really not about our congregation,” Jones says. “It just happens to be on our property.”

The People’s Pantry, which resembles a book sharing station, will be dedicated around 10:15 a.m., following Sunday worship which will include the commissioning of those doing service projects that day.

Group and individual projects range from gardening and painting to helping move boxes from an attic to clearing out a garage or a house. Taking time to visit someone who needs a visit is encouraged.

The day comes to an end at 4:30 p.m. when the “community missionaries” gather for a fellowship time followed by a pot luck meal.

“God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday is a wonderful way for people to experience and share the joy of serving others in Christ’s name,” says Rev. Cindy White, Zion’s pastor.

For more information concerning God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday at Zion, please contact Pastor Cindy White at 570-668-2180 or check the Zion Facebook page or website (www.ziontamaqua.com).