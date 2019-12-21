Daniel Tiger’ and friends are coming to Williamsport

Northcentral Pennsylvania will be home to countless smiles and warm hearts to begin the new year, thanks to some new “neighbors.”

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day,” based on the Emmy Award-winning and top-rated “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” animated television series that airs daily on PBS Kids, will begin its national tour at Williamsport’s Community Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Daniel Tiger, along with family and friends such as O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat and Prince Wednesday, will take the audience on an interactive adventure to the Neighborhood of Make Believe. Along the way, they will share stories of friendship, exhibit kindness to others and celebrate fresh experiences.

The live show features new songs and fan favorites from the TV series, including “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” made famous by children’s television pioneer Fred Rogers, the creator and host of the iconic “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

That series inspired the creation of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” Four-year-old Daniel Tiger is the son of Daniel Striped Tiger from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Since its inception in 2016, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live” tour has generated more than $12.8 million in ticket sales throughout North America. Following the Williamsport performance, the latest tour will visit 50-plus cities through May.

For ticket information on “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day” at the Community Arts Center on Jan. 16, visit www.caclive.com or call the box office at 570-326-2424.

The Community Arts Center is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pennsylvania College of Technology. It is one of the top performing arts venues on the East Coast. Since its reopening in 1993, approximately 1.5 million guests have enjoyed more than 1,000 productions.

