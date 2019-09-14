Covered Bridge Puzzles are Here

he Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau is excited to announce the arrival of its ninth annual 500-piece Covered Bridge puzzle. This year’s limited-edition puzzle depicts a winter scene at the Kramer Bridge in Columbia County. A total of 250 collectible puzzles are produced each year, and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Visitors Bureau is currently selling the puzzles for $15, tax included. A $2 donation from every puzzle sold will be made by the Bureau to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association. Puzzles may be purchased at the Visitors Bureau Welcome Center, located at 121 Papermill Road in Bloomsburg during normal business hours (Monday – Friday; 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM). If quantities remain, they will also be available at the Visitors Bureau’s booth at the Bloomsburg Fair (located in the State & County Building), as well as at the annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival. Puzzles are also available to be shipped out of the area for an additional shipping charge. Orders may be placed by calling the Welcome Center at 570-784-8279.

The Kramer Covered Bridge was constructed in 1881 by C.W. Eves at a cost of $414.50. It spans Mud Run in Greenwood Township, Columbia County. This historic bridge is located southwest of Rohrsburg on Township Route 572 (Turkey Path Road), just off Township Route 595 (Utt Road). Its namesake was Alexander Kramer, a local farmer who also bid on its construction. The Kramer Bridge is a 50-foot-long, Queen Post Truss with a metal roof. It was renovated in 2007 and is still open to motor vehicle traffic. The puzzle photo was taken by Paul Naus Jr., who was selected as the 2019 Covered Bridge photo contest winner earlier this summer.

Covered Bridge Association President, Chris Young recommends “slowing down with a good cup of coffee on a cold winter day and putting together your Covered Bridge puzzle. As you reminisce about time gone by, know that the $2 you donated will ensure these bridges are here for future generations to enjoy.”

The Columbia County Covered Bridge Association restores, preserves, and advocates for the covered bridges of Columbia County for historical and recreational purposes. Their purpose is simple: they recognized the historic importance of the covered bridges as a public treasure to be available to and enjoyed by the public and the important part they play in tourism. This non-profit association protects all of our covered bridges not only for today, but also for future generations.

(Information from Shane Kiefer, Director of Marketing )