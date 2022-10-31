MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Evangelical Community Hospital held its annual breast cancer awareness event, Cookin’ Men, last Thursday at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company.

The event brings together local chefs and chef teams to raise funds for the Thyra M. Humphries Center for Breast Health to provide financial assistance to local woman who need breast cancer screenings. This year, Cookin’ Men raised a record breaking $63K, the most in the event’s history.

Attendees of the event were able to try appetizers, main dishes, and desserts prepared by these chefs. The chefs competed for the prize of Top Chef, which was awarded to brothers Eric John and Paul John Jr., who raised the most money for the center.

The 300 attendees of the sold out event also voted for their favorite treats, with Kenneth and Corey Jusko winning both the favorite dish and best flair awards for their apple strudel with salted caramel ice cream.

“We are so grateful for events like these that help women in need stay on top of their breasts screenings. It is through the generous support of others that we can make it possible for women in our area to make their breast health a priority. When we can diagnose breast cancer early, we are able to help our patents achieve high cure rates and walk with them through survivorship,” said Andrea Bertram, Operational Director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services.

