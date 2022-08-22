(WBRE/WYOU) A new music concert featuring hits made famous by Bobby Rydal, Paul Anka, Elvis, Four Aces, Frankie Avalon, and more will be performed by Jack James on Friday August 26th in Freeland.

The show will be at 6:30pm inside the historic 125 yr. old Freeland Pavilion Dance Hall on Front Street. Seating is provided. Admission is free. Refreshments, snacks available.

The dance hall is indoors, undercover, and not impacted by the weather.

Organizers say it’s cuaranteed to be a fun night of music – dancing is encouraged.

You can even wear your favorite 50s fashion and really get into the spirit.