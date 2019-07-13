Concert and Ice Cream Social at St. John’s, Nanticoke

Making A Difference Ministries along with St. John’s Lutheran Church and WVHO-LP 94.5FM Present: 2019 Christian Concert & Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 26th from 7:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 231 State Street, Nanticoke.
Yvonne Hartman, featured artist & songwriter, who has written over 55 songs and released four CD, will perform at the event.
This is a live concert and radio broadcast on WVHO 94.5 FM. Bring family and friends and have some Hillside Ice Cream to cool you down on a hot summer night.
Afterward, there will be a Meet and Greet with the Artist and signing of CD’s
Cost: FREE EVENT!!!
ALL ARE WELCOME to enjoy a night of music, socializing and ‘The Best in the valley’, Hillside ice cream! For more information and directions, see NanticokeLutheran.org or email,NanticokeLutheran@gmail.com.