Concert and Ice Cream Social at St. John’s, Nanticoke

Shown in the picture are the families planning for the event. From L to R, front row kneeling: Dale Zmijewski, Alex O’Looney, Ben Wisnosky, Claire Wisnosky. Back row (L to R), Carol Sands, Chris Dillion, Blake Hamacher, Bernadine Dillion, Caitlyn Hamacher, Lois Pristas, Betty Moyer, Charmaine Zoller, Laura Pristas, and Francis O’Looney. Absent: Steve Perillo (Making a Difference Ministries) and Warren Storosko (WVHO FM).

Making A Difference Ministries along with St. John’s Lutheran Church and WVHO-LP 94.5FM Present: 2019 Christian Concert & Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 26th from 7:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 231 State Street, Nanticoke.

Yvonne Hartman, featured artist & songwriter, who has written over 55 songs and released four CD, will perform at the event.

This is a live concert and radio broadcast on WVHO 94.5 FM. Bring family and friends and have some Hillside Ice Cream to cool you down on a hot summer night.

Afterward, there will be a Meet and Greet with the Artist and signing of CD’s

Cost: FREE EVENT!!!

ALL ARE WELCOME to enjoy a night of music, socializing and ‘The Best in the valley’, Hillside ice cream! For more information and directions, see NanticokeLutheran.org or email,NanticokeLutheran@gmail.com.