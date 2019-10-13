Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R-Luzerne) invites area residents to join him and Luzerne County officials at their annual Community Recycling Event on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3-6 p.m., at the soccer fields in the Luzerne County Sports Complex on Camryn Way in Forty Fort.

To participate, residents need to preregister through one of the seven participating municipalities and purchase a tag. The tag cost will be $30 per car/truck/SUV. No commercial vehicles over ¾ ton. The following municipalities are participating:

Edwardsville: 470 Main St., Edwardsville, 570-288-6484.

Exeter: 1101 Wyoming Ave, Exeter, 570-654-3001.

Forty Fort: 1271 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, 570-287-8586.

Kingston: 500 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, 570-288-4576.

West Wyoming: 464 West 8th St., West Wyoming, 570-693-1311.

Wyoming: 277 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, 570-693-0291.

All electronics authorized by Luzerne County Recycling will be accepted and are listed below. One TV or computer monitor, per tag. Damaged TV or monitors with cracked screens will not be accepted.

Accepted materials are: Answering machines, CD players, camcorders, cameras, cellphones, cordless phones, copiers, DVD players, duplicators, fax machines, Gameboys, hard drives, laptops, mainframe computer equipment, microwaves, MP3 players, modems, Nintendo consoles, notebooks, pagers, personal computers, Playstations, printers, printed circuit boards, radios, remote controls, tape players, satellite receivers, scanners, servers, shredders, speakers, stereos, televisions, telephones, testing equipment, transparency makers, typewriters, uninterrupted power supply systems, VCRs, video games, VHS tapes, Wiis, word processors and X-Boxes.

For more information about this event, or any other state-related issue, contact Kaufer’s district office in Luzerne located at 161 Main St., by calling 570-283-1001. Information can also be found online at RepKaufer.com or Facebook.com/RepKaufer.