Community Invited to Screening of ‘American Creed’

Susquehanna University, in collaboration with the Borough of Selinsgrove and Snyder County Libraries, will host an “American Creed” Community Conversations film screening and scholar-facilitated discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Selinsgrove Borough Building.

This event is free and open to the public.

In “American Creed,” former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy come together from different points of view to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed. Their spirited inquiry frames the stories of citizen-activists striving to realize their own visions of America’s promise across deepening divides.

At the heart of this film, Rice and Kennedy lead a moving discussion with first-generation college students about the question: what does it mean to be American today?

Selinsgrove’s screening will be followed by a scholar-facilitated discussion that mirrors the type of conversation Rice and Kennedy have in the film: one designed to engage Americans in reflection and dialogue about their own part in the American story and encourage action to shape that story for the better.

“We are hosting a community conversation in order to build stronger connections within the Selinsgrove community and discuss what holds us together as Americans during this time of economic upheaval and political conflict,” said Laurence Roth, professor of English and co-head of the Department of English and Creative Writing at Susquehanna University and a facilitator at the event.

Selinsgrove’s discussion will also be led by:

Nick Clark, associate professor and head of the Department of Political Science, Susquehanna University

Harvey Edwards, teacher-in-residence, Susquehanna University

Rabbi Nina Mandel, Temple Beth-El, Sunbury

Pamela Ross, executive director, Snyder County Libraries



