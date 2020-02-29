Community invited to Science Festival on March 4

Pennsylvania College of Technology, Lycoming College and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce invite area elementary and middle schools and their families to a hands-on Science Festival in the Penn College Field House on Wednesday, March 4.

The festival, scheduled 5 to 8 p.m., is intended to make learning fun and features activities designed to spark excitement about science, math, engineering and technology.

The Field House will be filled with entertaining activities and demonstrations presented by local organizations that include businesses, nonprofits, high school and college faculty and students, as well as the Society of Plastics Engineers’ PlastiVan, where students will experiment with polymers, and an aerodynamics exhibit by retired science teacher Slater Harrison, where guests can fly gliders.

The PlastiVan program travels to schools and companies throughout North America, teaching people of all ages about the chemistry, history, processing, manufacturing, sustainability and application of plastics, all through exciting hands-on experiences that inspire scientific curiosity. The PlastiVan’s visit is sponsored by thermoplastics firm SEKISUI SPI, of Bloomsburg.

Harrison operates the website SciencetoyMaker.org, which provides ideas and instructions for inexpensive science activities.

During the day, approximately 1,500 fifth-graders from 12 area school districts are slated to visit the Science Festival.

On-campus coordination for the event is handled by Penn College’s College Transitions and First Year Initiatives Office. The festival is a collaborative effort by the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, Lycoming College and Penn College, with additional underwriting from Chief Oil & Gas, Energy Transfer, and UPMC Susquehanna.

The local Science Festival is a satellite event for the USA Science & Engineering Festival, the nation’s largest celebration of all things science and engineering.

For information about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.

(Information from Penn College)