Community Choir holiday concert Dec 4

The Misericordia University Community Choir will offer an evening of beloved Christmas carols accompanied by a brass quintet and piano when it holds its annual holiday concert on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Entitled, “A Tradition of Carols,” the concert will offer a variety of holiday favorites for the whole family, including “Carol of the Bells,” “This Little Babe” and “Ceremony of Carols” by Benjamin Britten; “The Heavens Are Telling” from Haydn’s “The Creation,” and “Star Carol” by Rutter.

Accompanying the choir will be pianists Pamela Zaremba and Marty Ort, and Brass Reflection, a quintet featuring Barrie Bartle and Jeff Burkett on trumpet, Justin Ambrozia on horn, Wayne Smith on trombone, and Raymond Stedenfeld on tuba. They will join the choir for a caroling sing-along that promises to usher in the holiday spirit for the audience.

The Misericordia University Department of Fine Arts and Center for Adult and Continuing Education is sponsoring the concert. The choir is under the direction of seasoned conductor Matthew Rupcich of Hawley, who directs numerous choral groups in northeastern Pennsylvania. The 35-member vocal ensemble is comprised of community members as well as Misericordia students, faculty, staff and alumni, who have formed a mixed chorus of soprano, alto, tenor and bass singers.

Tickets are $5 for general admission; $3 for Misericordia employees and alumni, and senior citizens, and free to veterans and Misericordia students. Tickets are available by going online at www.misericordia.edu/communitychoir, by calling the Center for Adult and Continuing Education at 570-674-6161, or by purchase at the door the evening of the concert.

For more information about the Community Choir at Misericordia University, please contact Johnna Evans in the Center for Adult and Continuing Education at 570-674-3021 or jevans@misericordia.edu.

Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1924, Misericordia University is Luzerne County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats. Misericordia University ranks in the

“National Universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 edition of Best Colleges. The Princeton Review recognizes Misericordia as a 2020 “Best Northeastern” college and Money Magazine includes Misericordia in its 2019-20 “Best Colleges” list. College Consensus and the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education rank Misericordia among the top colleges and universities nationall