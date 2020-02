Calling all photographers! It's time for the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) to update and print new brochures for the Montour Preserve and all the parks under its management and they're looking for new cover photos.

If you have high-quality photos of the Montour Preserve, Hess Recreation Area, Hopewell Park / Danville Borough Farm Mountain Bike Trail System, or the North Branch Canal Trail that you'd like to enter in the contest, please email Bob Stoudt, MARC Director, at RStoudt@MontourRec.com before midnight on Tuesday, February 25. MARC and Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) staff will review all submissions on Wednesday, February 26, and will subsequently post top choices to the MARC, CMVB, and Montour Preserve Facebook pages for visitor feedback.