Trolley Museum Sets Holiday Special Events

Celebrating the true spirit of the season, the Electric City Trolley Museum will hold a series of holiday events and trolley runs.

On Thanksgiving Friday, (November 29), guests can ride the trolley with “Elf on the Shelf.” The Museum’s activities for this event include arts, crafts, storytelling, letters to Santa, and face painting from 10:30 am to 2:30pm. The trolley departure times for the day are: 9:30 am, 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm.

The very popular “Santa on the Trolley” excursions are scheduled for November 30 and December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. Departure times for these rides are: 10 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm, and 3:30 pm. Reservations are required.

The 10-mile ride for all of the special excursions travels to the Trolley Works Building at the PNC Field and then back to the Museum.

Saturday, December 14, will be a Children’s Holiday Celebration from 10 am to 1 pm with activities such as arts and crafts, Mrs. Claus, a magician, refreshments and music.

For more information and reservations, contact the Trolley Museum at 570-963-6590.