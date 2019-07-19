Tobyhanna Township Local History Trivia Game Day

There will be tons of fun while learning and enjoying our rich, local history of Tobyhanna Township. This trivia game will be held on Thursday, August 15th as part of the Historical Association of Tobyhanna Township’s August meeting.

Questions for attendees will tax their knowledge of local people, places, schools, churches, businesses & industries and the development and growth of our community. “Outsiders,”, (those not of Tobyhanna Township) are encouraged to attend, to find out about our amazing historical treasures. Rick Bodenschatz, a student of our local history, will throw the questions to teams of attendees. Winners will go down in history, as part of our history!

Participants are encouraged to “study-up” with various resources, including HATT’s extensive web site, the Historical Markers of Tobyhanna Township, and the local history section at the Clymer Library.

This HATT program is being held at 5:30 PM at the Clymer Library, located at 115 Firehouse Road in Pocono Pines, 18350. The meeting is open to the public and is free of charge. No advance reservation is required. If you have questions, call 570-580-5353, or write to hatthistory@msn.com. Further information about HATT can be viewed on its award-winning website at www.TobyhannaTwpHistory.org.

(Information from Rick Bodenschatz )