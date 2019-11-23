St. Nicholas Faire and Train Show

The Annual St. Nicholas Faire will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 30, in the Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale.

St. Nicholas (not Santa Claus) will be on hand with treats for the kids.

The event also features homemade treats, cookies, truffles, fudge, spirited fruitcakes, a snack bar, jewelry, collectible belt buckles, toys, gift items, and holiday goods.

Additionally, the Holiday Gift Raffle will begin at the St. Nicholas Faire on November 30 and will conclude December 8.

The Mega Prize for the Holiday Gift Raffle is a youth sit-on kayak and life vest valued at more than $200.

The Stourbridge Model Railroad Club Train Show also will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November . 30, in the Grace Episcopal Parish Hall basement. For all of the events, please enter only by the ramp entrance on the Church Street side of the building, across from The Dime Bank. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.