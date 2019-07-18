Pennsylvania’s Newest World Class Equestrian Center to Host Sire Stakes Fair Race

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY- Silver Springs Ranch will host a Pennsylvania Horsemen’s two-day Sire Stakes Fair Race.

The PA Sire Stakes Fair Race will be held on July 18th and 19th at the Silver Springs Ranch, located at 567 Star Hill Road, Harveys Lake, Pa. Gates open at 12:00PM and Post time is 2:00PM.

This event is FREE to attend. The day will include, catering by the Kunkle Fire Department, entertainment, and so much more.

“We are so excited to be hosting the PA Sire Stakes Fair Race. This is the first event for Silver Springs Ranch. We greatly appreciate the Pennsylvania Horsemen’s Association and the $80K prize money they provided” mentioned Ken Churchill, Owner, Silver Springs Ranch.

This event is the first for Silver Springs Ranch. Silver Springs Ranch (formerly 5R Ranch that launched Joseph Rosentel’s racing success in 1960) is sending finely tuned and conditioned Standardbred racehorses into the 2019 season and is the premier place in Northeast Pennsylvania to train, increase endurance, speed, overall performance and ultimately, ready high-performance, high-class, high-stakes Standardbred race horses for the winner’s circle at Mohegan Sun Pocono Downs, Harrah’s Philadelphia Racetrack, Yonkers Raceway and beyond.

A $5 Parking Fee is suggested and all proceeds will go to benefit the United Way of Wyoming County.

For more information on the Silver Springs Ranch or the Sire Stakes Fair Race please visit: www.silverspringsranch.net.

(Information from Amanda Faneck )