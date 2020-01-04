Penn State Extension offering Tree Care Short Course In January 2020

The tree care profession continues to grow and there is a significant amount of knowledge and training required to perform tree care work, properly and safely. Today, homeowners and municipalities look for qualified tree workers and the demand for certified arborists has exploded worldwide.

The Penn State Arborist Short Course is designed to increase tree care knowledge, professional arborist skills and prepare participants for the International Society of Arboriculture’s (or ISA) Certified Arborist exam. Arborist certification credentials help consumers identify qualified, knowledgeable tree care professionals.

The Arborist Short Course will address the following relevant topics: diagnosis of plant diseases and insect pests; nutrition and fertilization; selection, installation and establishment of trees and shrubs; soil and water interaction and management; plant identification; assessment and risk management; pruning; construction impacts and management; and safety and climbing. Attending this short course will increase an individual’s working knowledge of tree care and improve his/her competitive edge.

Courses are being offered in Dallas, PA, on January 10, 17, 24, and 31 (four Fridays) from 9 am to 5 pm. The course provides four days of training, course materials and the ISA Arborist Certification Study Manual (a $150 value).

For more information about the courses, call 570-825-17701 or register at either https://extension.psu.edu/arborist-short-course or 877-345-0691.