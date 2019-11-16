Paint the Plow Presentation

PennDOT presented a certificate to McKenna Fox, a junior student at Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, for her Paint the Plow artwork.

McKenna designed the artwork and then painted the plow.

Sugar Valley finished second in overall voting as “Fan Favorite” in on-line voting.

2019 was the first year Sugar Valley has participated in Paint the Plow.

In the photo Eric Thompson–PennDOT Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager in Clinton County and Karen Michael—District Executive for PennDOT District 2 along with McKenna.

(Information from Marla Fannin Press Officer, PA Department of Transportation District 2)