Old Forge High School Cheerleaders donate to Candy’s Place

Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center received a $1,500 donation from the Old Forge Cheerleading Squad. They raised the funds by holding a t-shirt sale in October for breast cancer awareness.

As a cancer wellness and resource center, we work hard to provide beneficial services to our clients and their loved ones. Our team strives to welcome, support, and provide hope for those living with a cancer diagnosis.

Our services are free to anyone 18 years of age or older with any type of cancer and to their caregivers as well. We also offer services to the public for a small fee. There are a variety of services and programs to choose from. To learn more about who we serve please check our website www.cancerwellnessnepa.org and our Facebook page @cancerwellnessnepa

Hope, renewal, support…for the whole journey.

For more information on Candy’s Place contact Lisa Orlandini, Director at (570) 714-8800 or lisa@cancerwellnessnepa.org