Northeast Vegetable Meeting Planned For January 23

The annual Northeast Vegetable Meeting will be held on Thursday, January 23, at the Newton Ransom Fire Company, Newton Ransom Boulevard, Clarks Summit, from 9 am to 3:15 pm, with a hot buffet lunch included.

The event is a great opportunity to hear from the vegetable specialists conducting the latest research on vegetable production and to share ideas with other vegetable growers.

The sessions will provide information on a variety of topics including: best horticultural and pest management practices for potato growers; early season vegetable weed control; Pesticide Label: Directions for Use; vegetable disease management update; Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Pesticide Applicator Hot Topics; and stop the bleed, being prepared for a farm emergency.

The “Stop the Bleed” activity will provide current information on how to save lives in an emergency.

Pesticide applicator recertification credits have been assigned to the meeting, and they are two core and five category credits.

Speakers will be Bob Leiby from the Pennsylvania Potato Cooperative; Beth Gugino, Dwight Lingenfelter, John Esslinger from Penn State University, Chris Santore from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and Kathy Bommer from Geisinger.

The registration fee is $28 per person by January 15 and $36 after this date and at the door. The registration fee includes morning refreshments, lunch, and handouts. Pre-registration is encouraged for an accurate lunch count. Interested individuals can register on-line at https://extension.psu.edu/vegetable-meeting or by calling toll-free at 1-877-345-0691.