New After School Program Family Workshop Days at the Everhart

A new after school art program will be launched by the Everhart Museum on Tuesday, October 22nd and will be offered for FREE.

Partnering with James Bolus, chef of the Scranton based restaurant The Wandering Hen Café and Market, Family Workshop Days at the Everhart encourages all family members to share and discover the art of meal preparation and cooking.



Family Workshop Days, funded in part by ARTS Engage! is meant to teach about the intersection of food in various cultures, traditions, and history will consist of a tour coupled with a focus on one of the pieces in the Museum’s collection.

The introductory class is based on Koslov Maslov’s mushroom painting “Group Portrait of Leningrad” (c. 1987). After the tour, James Bolus will guide the families on the preparation of mouthwatering entrees such as mushroom farro risotto and a delicious mushroom and kale soup with sprouted wheat berries.

“I am excited to bring in families and explore the connections between the Museum and food! I think this is a whole new way to experience the Everhart,” said historian and museum educator, Sarah Sutton.

A NEPA native, The Wandering Hen’s executive chef James Bolus, a Chef for Sustainability, is continually searching for better practices in the food industry. Chef Bolus’ goal is to inspire and educate the community about a healthier, environmentally responsible diet, and to support local agriculture and small business. Bolus earned a culinary degree at The Art Institute of Philadelphia and spent several years working in top Philadelphia restaurants, including Marigold Kitchen and Zahav. Bolus offers healthy local cuisine prepared with his subtle familiar Mediterranean flair.

The program begins on Tuesday, October 22nd will be offered for FREE, and except for January, the remainder of the classes will be monthly on Tuesdays, November 19th, December 17th, February 18th, March 24th, and April 14th. The fee is $25.00 per class for a family of up to 4, and each additional will be $5.00.

Pre-registration and pre-payment are required, and space is limited. All classes are first-come, first served. To register, contact the programs department at 570.346.7186 ext. 516 or email assistant.programs@everhart-museum.org