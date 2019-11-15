‘Mr. McFeely’ actor David Newell to appear at VIA screening of ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ at Cinemark in Moosic

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of PBS at a very special screening of the new film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood! Attendees have the chance to see this new film on Sunday, December 8 at Cinemark in Moosic with very special guest David Newell, who played “Speedy Delivery” man Mr. McFeely on the Mr. Rogers Neighborhood show. Mr. Newell will open the screening with a presentation and will also be available afterwards for photos and autographs.

Tickets are $30 each for VIA Members and $40 each for non-members. All proceeds benefit VIA Public Media, the public media organization serving the Northeast and Central Susquehanna Valley. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at wvia.org

Starring Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America’s most beloved neighbor.

In honor of Mister Rogers, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite cardigan to the screening. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed! There are no assigned seats for the movie screening. Seating selection is on a first come, first serve basis. Theater doors open at 2 p.m.