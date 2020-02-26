MPB Players To Present “Legally Blonde” Auditions Set For March 5 And 7

The MPB Community Players are taking on the musical “Legally Blonde” for their 2020 full length production, and are seeking fans of the movie, the Broadway show, and of all theatre to audition.

The musical telling of the 2001 Reese Witherspoon movie will be presented at the MPB Players’ home theatre, Catholic Social Services’ Family Center, on May 29, 30 and 31.

Auditions will be Thursday, March 5 at 7pm and Saturday, March 7 at 2pm, also at CSS. The family center is the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 106 S. Church Street in Hazleton.

“‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ is like nothing we’ve ever done before, and we’re looking forward to a new and different experience in producing this modern show,” said producer/director Judiann McGrogan. “We had done Disney shows the past two years, and wanted try something different for our 29th annual production. This show fits the bill in telling a different type of story using modern music and exciting dances. It’s sure to be a blast for anyone who takes part in the company. And we look forward to making it our own.”

“Legally Blonde” tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend.

, Auditions for this show will be open to anyone age 12 and over, and everyone who auditions will be placed in the cast. As is the MPB tradition, auditions and casting will determine who will get the leading roles, and who will be a part of the ensemble.

Auditions are made to be simple, with each performer being asked to read a small part from the script and to sing a simple song. Rehearsals will start at two per week, and increase as the performance nears.

Those interested in auditioning need only attend one of the audition sessions. Rehearsals will start the following week. Most rehearsals will be held in the Players’ rehearsal venue, the MPB Church basement.

Anyone who would like to be a part of the show, but who is not available for auditions can contact McGrogan to make alternate arrangements. Call (570) 401-6679 or email mcgroganj@gmail.com for additional information. More information can also be found by searching the MPB Community Players on Facebook.

(Information from Judiann McGrogan)