MPB Players Christmas 2nd Weekend

The MPB Community Players are continuing their holiday showcase this weekend with two more performances of “Our Christmas Gift” on Sunday, December 15.

The show features an ensemble of 20 performing joyful and triumphant music of the season. This Sunday’s performances will be held at two Hazleton City churches. At 2:30 p.m., the ensemble will be at Annunciation (St. Gabriel’s) Church on South Wyoming Street. And at 7:00 p.m., Holy Rosary Church on South Poplar Street will host the group. The shows are free to the public, but good will donations will be collected, with proceeds benefiting the venues.

“Our Christmas Gift” is meant to be a gift to the community, and is one way in which the MPB Community Players have raised thousands of dollars for local churches and nonprofit organizations over the last three decades. Last weekend, the group performed at St. John Bosco, Sts. Cyril & Methodius, and Most Precious Blood Churches. The program rejoices in the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ, with featured songs including “O Come O Come Emmanuel,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” There are also modern sacred numbers as well as several secular holiday favorites. The hour-long program will end with a Christmas carol sing-along.

Because admission is free, advanced tickets are not available. Seating at each venue is first come, first served. For additional information, call (570) 459-5076 or email mcgroganj@gmail.com.