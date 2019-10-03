The non-profit group Clubhouse Econo-Rhinovations Inc. Volunteers are hosting the group’s first Friday of the month Mobile Food Distribution.

The group is working in cooperation with the CEO. It will be held at 1267 Main Street Pittston.

Volunteers are looking forward to people stopping by to either help or get help.

Food is delivered early and volunteers organize and bag items for area residents for pick up between 11 am and 1 pm.

Items that are leftover are donated to the local Meals on Wheels and Pittston Senior Center to help even more people who are in need in our community…

If you are interested in supporting our grassroots efforts contact us on facebook or call 570-899-8970 .

We would welcome a few tables for use at the distribution.

We are also in need of a lawnmower and plow so that we can do these distributions through the winter.

