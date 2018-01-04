Matthew Magda to be inducted into Semi-Pro/Minor League Hall of Fame

Douglas L. Garner, PhD., remembers fondly the first time he ever came in contact with a young Matthew Magda, long before the Plains Township resident and Vice President of Resort Operations for Mount Airy Casino Resort became a four-time All American football player and semi-pro standout.

It was 1985 and Dr. Garner – today a counselor and educator — was then known as Coach Garner at Clark High School, located in the shadows of the high-rise casinos off the Las Vegas strip, a school district still struggling with low graduation rates to this day.

“Matt was a wide-eyed freshman, verging on uncontrolled energy,” Dr. Garner recalled. “I recruited him to come out for the track and field team and I found that he was a bundle of energy, completely all over the place. Little did I know that he would become one of the hardest working adolescents I would ever see in my life.”

That “hard-working adolescent” would remain consistent in the decades since his days on the track field. On June 27th, 2013 Magda will be in Canton, Ohio, as one of 20 “Class of 2013” honorees to be inducted in the American Football Association’s Semi-Pro/Minor League Football Hall of Fame for the years he spent playing semi-pro football, the AFA announced Monday, May 20th.

From 1993 to 1998, Magda played and started in 79 Minor League football games for the Las Vegas Gamblers (1993), the Scranton Eagles (1994-1995), the Columbia Colts (1996) and finally the Las Vegas Outlaws (1997-1998), with his final game played at Honolulu back in 1998.

During those years, Magda’s teams compiled a record of 65-14 while Magda, himself, racked up 558 receptions with 7,109 yards and 29 touchdowns, landing him four-time All-Star and four-time First Team All American titles with three championship appearances and two victories.

However, if you ask those closest to him, Magda’s gifts were not necessarily his athletic prowess, speed or size, but rather his sheer determination and drive to do his best no matter what the challenge.

“Matthew works hard. He listens very well and he’s determined,” explained Reggie Farmer, offensive coordinator and receivers coach for the Las Vegas Gamblers in 1993.

“During tryouts, he was not the biggest, he was not the fastest, but he was very determined and as a result, I was very impressed by that.”

Even after making the team, Magda’s resolve remained consistent, Farmer continued.

“After practice, he’d take his pads off and ask me how he could improve. Practice would end at 8 and he’d call me at 8:30 asking, ‘That one ball I dropped, what did I do wrong?’ He wanted to know how he could get better. As a coach, he bugged you to death but it was always because he was always trying to figure out how to get better.”

Magda’s persistence is a theme that has played out throughout his career.

“You could say Matthew was a pest,” Dr. Garner added, laughing. “He was real eager and pleasant to work with but he wouldn’t let me forget anything and he would hold my feet to the fire.”

Dr. Garner recounts that he made Magda a promise that if he got good grades, he would buy the young athlete a new pair of spikes.

“Let me tell you, he worked his butt off to get that pair of spikes,” Dr. Garner said, explaining it was only then that he realized Magda didn’t have much – if any — support at home. “It wasn’t until that moment that I learned exactly how tough he had it,” Dr. Garner said.

Magda’s rough childhood – which included parental abandonment with no financial support – made him more resolved to succeed in life. Subconsciously, some say, it also allowed him to seek out those mentors who could guide him on the right track.

“I always wonder why Coach Garner gave a damn about me,” Magda poignantly stated. “He was the first person to tell me that I belonged. Because of my family circumstances, I had no emotional support. And when coach Garner got me those shoes, it wasn’t a gift. It was a deal. He would say, ‘You owe me your report card.’ And since I didn’t have anyone to bring it home to, I gave it to him. And every single morning, I had to bring him my homework.”

Dr. Garner admits his educational coaching was very deliberate.

“I challenged Matt to excel in his classroom studies and he met the challenge with great enthusiasm and fervor. He came early before school and stayed late after school to get whatever the task was at hand completed.”

The result? Magda became a wide receiver for the UNLV Rebels during his four years of college. And while Magda’s coaches fulfilled the role of strong male role models early on, his teammates became his brothers.

“Matthew went as far as to tell my mom on me!” laughed quarterback Santana John, who played with Magda on the Scranton Eagles and the Columbia Colts. “He would call my mother or run-up to her before the games and tell her to make sure her son got him the ball.”

And those times when John sailed a football Magda’s way across the playing field?

“He was waiting for me. He was always there,” John confirmed. “And he would not blow past you, he wasn’t that lightning-quick guy. And he wasn’t a big guy. He was the precise guy, the meticulous guy, always where he was supposed to be. He showed me a lot from a receiver standpoint on what a quarterback should do. He’s the ultimate, all-around football player. I never played with a receiver like that and it was just amazing to see.”

Today, Magda is the Vice President of Resort Operations for Mount Airy Casino Resort. He started his career in the gaming industry in Las Vegas, starting as a security guard and working his way up. When asked of his heroes, he admits there’s only one.

“In the end, my greatest accomplishment is my son, Matthew, who just turned 8 and is in Mrs. Gill’s second-grade class at Good Shepherd Academy in Kingston,” Magda said.

Like his dad, little Matthew is athletic, playing baseball for the Redwings, a coach pitch team in Luzerne County that his dad helps coach.

“While it’s great to be rewarded for my days in football, I’m proudest most of my son. God has given me a good kid. He’s kind. He’s very respectful. He does well in school. He has a soft spot for animals. I have no doubt my hero is an 8-year-old boy,” Magda stressed.

And although Magda remains humble and not comfortable extolling his efforts, past and present supporters remain his biggest fans.

“Having character is a good way to describe Matt,” Santana John said. “He’s a great person, one of those proverbial give-the-shirt-off-his-backs types. He was a great receiver and remains a great friend.”

Reggie Farmer is quick to agree.

“I have to say I am so proud of Matt for staying true to himself. Now that Matt is a vice president of a casino, he’s not bold or brash. He’s still a regular guy. The words I have for Matt are that I’m proud I was his coach. I’m proud he asked me to be a part of this interview. For him to come back and remember me after all this time, it makes me proud and honored to be a part of it and to be a part of his life. Congratulations Matthew, I can’t say enough how proud I am of the man that you are.”

Still, Magda remains vigilant in downplaying his success.

“At the end of the day, I’m just Matthew’s dad,” he said, humbly. “And I’m still amazed that so many people have rooted for me, helped me, coached and cared about me. Who was I to ever deserve such attention, such support?”

Magda’s very first champion, the beloved Coach Garner, is quick to surmise the reason so many have cheered for Magda from life’s sidelines along the way.

“Matthew’s work ethic is contagious,” Dr. Garner concluded. “Little did Matthew know at the time that he not only inspired his teammates to work a little bit harder, he also inspired his coach.”