Maple City Jazz Fest at The Cooperage

The place to be is at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale Thursday, November 14 through Sunday, November 17 as The Cooperage Project hosts the 3rd Annual Maple City Jazz Festival. Each day will feature something relating to the jazz genre from a film screening to multiple live performances.





Event line up is as follows:



On Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm there will be a special film screening of What Happened, Miss Simone? Using never-before-heard recordings, rare archival footage and her best-known songs, this documentary is about the life of Nina Simone, an American singer, pianist, and civil rights activist. This is a free event, and donations make events like this possible. This event is BYOB.



On Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm we will introduce The Hal Galper Trio. In his fifth decade as a major jazz artist, Hal Galper continues the innovation that has made him one of today‘s most surprising and satisfying pianists. The doors for this performance will open at 7:00pm and there is a suggested donation of $15 with advance reservation or $20 at the door. For reservations, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.



On Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm we invite you to enjoy live jazz performed by The Thurman Barker Quartet. Growing up in Chicago in the 1950s, Thurman Barker was exposed to the city’s rich musical heritage, regularly hearing R&B, doo-wop, soul, jazz and blues musics. The doors will open at 7:00pm and there is a suggested donation of $15 with advance reservation or $20 at the door. For reservations, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org



On Sunday, November 17 at 4:00pm we can’t wait for Andy Milne & Unison featuring La Tanya Hall. For more than 25 years, Juno Award winning pianist/composer Andy Milne has demonstrated boundless versatility, collaborating with dancers, visual artists, poets and musicians spanning jazz, classical, pop, folk, and world music. With this group, Milne returns to his first love. Enriched with creative insights from all his projects, he rediscovers the intimacy of the piano trio. La Tanya’s versatility in a multitude of genres has made her a first-call vocalist for some of music’s most celebrated artists, including Diana Ross, Bobby McFerrin, Harry Belafonte, Michael McDonald, Burt Bacharach, Quincy Jones, Aretha Franklin, Rob Thomas, Patti Labelle, Michael Feinstein and Steve Tyrell. The doors will open at 3:30pm and there is a suggested donation of $15 with advance reservation or $20 at the door. For reservations, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

For more information please visit thecooperageproject.org. Don’t miss this exciting event bringing Jazz music to Honesdale!



Basic Info:

Maple City Jazz Festival

at The Cooperage — 1030 Main Street, Honesdale, PA



Thursday, November 14 | 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm

Pre-Festival Film Screening: What Happened, Miss Simone?

Free Event

BYOB

Your donation makes this Happening possible





Friday, November 15 | 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm

The Hal Galper Trio

Suggested Donation: $15 advance, $20 at the door

For reservations, call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

Drinks provided by Here & Now, please do not BYOB





Saturday, November 16 | 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm

The Thurman Barker Quartet

Suggested Donation: $15 advance, $20 at the door

For reservations, call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

Drinks provided by Here & Now, please do not BYOB



Sunday, November 17 | 4:00pm, doors open at 3:30pm

Andy Milne & Unison featuring La Tanya Hall

Suggested Donation: $15 advance, $20 at the door For reservations, call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

Drinks provided by Here & Now, please do not BYOB

(Information from Laura Impastato)