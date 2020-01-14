Leadership Wilkes-Barre Projects 2020

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Leadership Wilkes-Barre 2020 class announced its upcoming projects. The projects are aimed at helping the community and area non-profits.

Here is a quick look at what they are working on –and information on their upcoming fundraisers.

Fostering Magic- Their mission is to educate, support, and raise awareness of the needs of children in the foster care system in conjunction with Unicornucopia. This a new non-profit. The group will be creating a new logo, updating the website, possibly creating a promotional video, & collecting hygiene supplies. They have an upcoming fundraiser on Friday, January 24, at Senunas’ Bar & Grill. 7-9 pm. There’s a $5 cover or a donation of wrapping supplies or personal hygiene products. There will also be raffle baskets, 50/50 raffle. All donations are used for the direct benefit of the children they work with.

Keystone Generations- They are working with the Keystone Mission to improve the availability of resources offered to grandparents raising their grandchildren in NEPA. The group will be raising money and collecting toiletries, clothing, and more. Their ultimate goal is to buy a mobile trailer for Keystone Mission and the grandparents to access resources when they need them the most. Their fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, January 26 at Benny Brewing Company. 3:00 – 6:00 pm- 1429 Sans Souci Pkwy, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets available for purchase via Eventbrite (on this Facebook event) – Or reach out to purchase physical tickets directly from a Leadership Wilkes-Barre / Keystone Generations team member! $25.00 per person & Children 6-12 will be $9.95 Under 5 eat free

The Sand Lot- The group is working to revitalize and transform the spirit of the Wilkes-Barre Little League to strengthen youth and family participation, connecting all members of the community. They will be renovating the concession stand at the Wilkes-Barre Little League Field. They will also be helping create a website. Their fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020 at Wisecrackers Comedy Club 9-11 pm Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by emailing lwbsandlot@gmail.com or by reaching out to members of the LWB Sandlot team. .

Art Story- This group is using their diverse abilities to renovate the kitchen space at Verve Vertu. Their fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Verve Vertu. Artists from the studio will be demonstrating the art of Batiking and 40 guests will have the opportunity to Batik their own vase, taking home a one of a kind creations. Tickets for Batiking are only available at the event and are on a first come, first serve basis for $20 Verve Vertu is an arts apprentice studio developed in conjunction with the Deutsch Institute. It focuses on tapping into the creative energy of individuals with emotional, physical, and intellectual development disabilities.

* Mission Nutrition- is on a mission to equip Volunteers in Medicine with the tools necessary to nurture the health and wellness of the working poor. They will be purchasing an industrial refrigerator for Volunteers in Medicine to use in order to house fresh produce. They are hosting a fundraiser on Thursday, February 27, at River St. Jazz Café from 6 to 10 pm. Mother Nature’s Sons will be performing. There will be food and raffle baskets. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Volunteers in Medicine is a nonprofit, community-based organization developed to meet the primary health care needs of the working uninsured and the underinsured populations in Luzerne County.

*Dream Builders: Are working to brighten the lives of foster youth in our community by nurturing play and imagination. This group will be renovating the backyard playground at Brandon’s Forever Home in Hazleton. They’ll be soliciting in-kind donations and/or purchasing new playground equipment, along with possibly doing some landscaping. They are selling raffle tickets through January & February for the chance to win a grand prize – tickets to three, highly sought after upcoming concerts in Hershey . The drawing of these raffle tickets is tentatively scheduled for March 1, 2020. They are also collecting boots for youngsters at Brandon’s Forever Home- you can drop off boots at Eleventh Element Spa in Edwardsville or, Maternal and Family Health Services administration office on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre