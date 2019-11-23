Holiday Concert Featuring Trinity Centennial Band and the Pocono Vocal Locals

First Keystone Community Bank will host a free concert on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm at Stroudsburg High School Auditorium featuring the renowned Trinity Centennial Band and the Pocono Vocal Locals. Admission to the concert is free.

LizAnn Tepper, First Keystone Community Bank representative, said, “We are pleased to once again be sponsoring a holiday concert by the Trinity Centennial Band under the direction of Karl McDannell and the Pocono Vocal Locals under the direction of Bob Riday.” She continues.

“This event has become an important annual tradition that gives the community the opportunity to support the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army with both food and monetary donations. Thousands of pounds of food have been collected for the Salvation Army Food Pantry along with much needed cash contributions that benefit their Christmas Kettle Campaign.”

Both the Trinity Centennial Band and Pocono Vocal Locals are community based organizations that have both professional and amateur performers. The Band was founded in 1992 and has been actively been performing throughout the region for over 23 years.

The Pocono Vocal Locals was formed in 2011 when asked to perform at a 9/11 memorial service with the Trinity Centennial Band. The performance was so well received that the two groups have been presenting concerts throughout the region since that time.

Major Gilbert Parkhurst, Commanding Officer of the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army, commented, “We continue to experience cutbacks in funding while at the same time seeing a steady increase in requests for assistance with food, heating bills and shelter. As a result, it continues to be critical for us to increase our Christmas Kettle Campaign fundraising. Thanks to the generosity of those who donate their time and talent to this event, and the sponsorship by First Keystone Community Bank, this concert helps us raise both funds and spirits during the holiday season.”

The East Stroudsburg Salvation Army feeds over a thousand families between Thanksgiving and Christmas in addition to its daily food hot meals and monthly food pantry. The cost for just the holiday distribution has risen year after year. Parkhurst continues, “Our choices are to send people away hungry or try to raise the much needed funds to make it possible to continue our mission.” He concludes, “We continue to be thankful to organizations, volunteers, donors and businesses in our community because of their generous support of our neighbors in need now and throughout the year. By attending this concert you will be filled with joy and the sure knowledge that you have given back to your community and made a difference this holiday season.”

(Information from Cari Friend (