Hazleton Mayor to Speak at Red Carpet Breakfast

It’s a new decade and we are ready to roll at the Greater Hazelton Chamber of Commerce. We will be kicking off the Chamber’s monthly legislative series, or Red Carpet Breakfast with the City of Hazleton mayor Jeff Cusat who will address the business community on Thursday, January 16th at the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Breakfast program.

The breakfast program is sponsored by BB&T now Trust, who will be able to update the community at recent events at the Bank. Chamber member, The Pines, located at 8 West Broad Street, Suite 50, Hazleton will be program and breakfast location.

The program will begin at 7:45 a.m. and conclude at 9:00 a.m. A full breakfast will be served for a $20 fee for chamber members and a $25 fee for non-chamber members. Chamber members and guests who would like to attend should contact the chamber office at 570-455-1509, ext. 101 or register online at hazletonchamber.org by Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

The Red Carpet programs are conducted monthly by the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce as a way of providing information to the local business community and offering new and expanded business networking opportunities both before and after the formal program.