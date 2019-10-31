Greater Hazleton Area’s very first “Art Trail”

The Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress is teaming up with the Hazleton Art League, local artists and artisans, businesses, and other community partners to offer the first ever Greater Hazleton Art Trail!

This is a self-guided tour of more than 30 artists, galleries, and educational centers.

The self-guided driving trail stretches ten miles from the Greenleaf Gallery & Gift Shop in Beaver Meadows, to the home studio of local jewelry designer Barbara Knelly in Conyngham.

Thirteen of the stops are located in downtown Hazleton’s emerging Arts & Innovation District. All the artists/gallery owners and educators will be on hand to show their studios, discuss their work/collections, and meet buyers and browsers alike. Also on the trail will be recommended stops for handcrafted beer, ice cream, and other “creative consumables” to keep you happy!



The Greater Hazleton Art Trail will be open to the public on Friday, November 1, from 5-8 PM , and Saturday, November 2, from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM.

Free trail guides are available electronically (in downloadable PDF format for printing), and as a link to a free mobile app that you may install on your smartphone. Alternatively, you may pick up a paper trail guide at the Hazleton Art League (225 E. Broad St.) or at the Hazleton LaunchBox (15 W. Broad St.) at any time during event hours. For more information call: 570-455-1509 x 109 or email kschneider@downtownhazleton.org.