Gaslight Theatre Presents 8th and Final “Playroom” for Holiday Season

Gaslight Theatre Company will present its eighth and final installment of their annual Playroom series December 12-21 at King’s College Theatre, culminating in nine holiday-themed plays chronicled as Playroom: Home for the Holidays.

The series, created by playwright and former artistic director/board member Matthew S. Hinton, uses the same set design to inspire playwrights to craft individual one-acts around the same space. The stories are showcased between small vignettes that tie the series together to create an evening of short form, repertory theatre. While all plays are placed in the same house, each are unique.

After successfully staging previous years in the kitchen, bathroom, attic, master bedroom, garage, back porch, and dining room, the Company chose to book end the series in the heart of every home: the living room.

“After eight years we feel it’s time to retire the old house,” said Artistic Director Dave Reynolds. “We’ve had so many wonderful theatrical moments in it, but the time has come to wrap it up. Rest assured though that Gaslight will certainly be including original one acts in our upcoming seasons. We’ve come to really enjoy featuring the works of so many talented local playwrights.”

Since its debut in 2012, the series has included 16 of the region’s most talented playwrights, 98 cast members and directors, and 69 one acts. This year’s line-up features many returning writers, including Hinton, Dane Bower, Emily Halbing, Jennifer Hill, Lori M. Myers, Michael Pavese, Rachel Luann Strayer, and Adam Ercolani who makes his Playroom debut.

“What is also particularly sweet about the finale of Playroom is that we’re returning to the spot we originally launched,” said President Brandi George in reference to King’s College Theatre. “It’s a bittersweet moment, but we can’t wait to celebrate this with everyone who’s ever been a part of this truly collaborative, inspiring, and creative project.”

Playroom: Home for the Holidays will be performed Dec. 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at King’s College Theatre, located within the Administration Building at 133 North River Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. This series is not suitable for children.

General admission tickets are $15 and $12 for students, seniors, and military. Tickets cannot be reserved or sold in advance but will be available at the door. The Box Office will open one hour prior to performances and accepts cash, checks, and all major credit cards. For more information, please visit www.gaslight-theatre.org.

(Information from Gaslight Theatre)