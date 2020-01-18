Fundraiser Set for Olyphant’s New K-9

The Olyphant Neighborhood Watch will host a “Porketta Sandwich” Sale Fund Raiser for the Olyphant’s first K-9 unit Dog “KING” on Saturday, January 25, from Noon to 4:00 pm. (until sold out!)

The cost is ” 2 porketta sandwiches for $6. 00″

The Fundraiser event will be held at the Italian American Club IAC, Olyphant, PA (at the Corner of East Scott Street and South Valley Avenue, Olyphant, ) Donations will be also accepted for additional training, dog food etc.. for KING at this time. (GPS /On Star: address 101 North Garfield Ave, {no one knows the IAC, as that address in Olyphant)

The group is also taking orders for merchandise for King Supporters. The merchandise for the ONW “KING K-9 Supporter” T-shirts and Hoodies. Available for order in black with screen-printed LOGO. The adult size t-shirts are from $20.00 to $23.00 each and the Adult size hoodies are $30.00 to $33.00 each. All profits go toward “KING” the Olyphant first K -9 Unit dog. For additional information contact the “Olyphant Neighborhood Watch” on Facebook.

(The black/logo T-Shirts in Adult size: S,M,L,XL are $20.00 each and XXL $22.00, XXXL at $23.00 The black/logo Hoodies will be in Adults size: S,M,L,XL at $30.00 each and XXL at $32.00 and XXXL at $33.00 each)

*Information from Lauren Telep)