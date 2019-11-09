First Presbyterian Church musicians to perform on November 17

Musicians of the First Presbyterian Church (FPC) of Clarks Summit will perform a concert on Sunday, November 17 at 4 pm in the church sanctuary. The centerpiece of the event will be “Light Shines in the Darkness”, a moving work by Michael John Trotta, that will be performed by the 30-voice FPC Adult Choir. This work explores the reality of loss, the pain of transitions, and the hope and joy of a better place. Other performers in the concert will include FPC’s Children’s Choir, Alleluia Choir, and Bell Choir, along with soloists and instrumental ensembles. The church is located at 300 School Street, Clarks Summit.

The FPC Adult Choir will perform under the direction of Frank Jones, Director of Music at First Presbyterian Church. Frank is an music teacher in the Dunmore School District, and director of children’s and youth programs for the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania. The Bell Choir is directed by Richard Cochrane, and the Children’s and Alleluia Choirs are led by Kay Ten Eyck, who is church organist and accompanist for the choirs.

This concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the cost of the event. This event is part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church. This program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant, and numerous individual donors.

For more information, please call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit www.fpccs.org.

(Information from John Weiss )