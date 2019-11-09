Making A Difference Ministries Presents 9th Annual Christmas With A Twist

-Stephen L. Perillo And The Followers Band of Making A Difference Ministries-Mark & Allison Ritsick Of “Broken Road Duo” will perform. to support Beaumont Free Methodist Church ,Building benefit .

The event will be held November 17, time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.) Cost: Donation of $5.00 or higher collected at the door. The concert will be at Blakeslee Pa Community Center, 5669 PA RT-115 (Blakeslee corners) Blakeslee.

For more information on this event please contact

Pastor Joe (570) 472-3199

Making A Difference Ministries Presents 9th Annual Christmas With A Twist will also host an event on November 30.

Save the Date November 30, time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Cost: free Christmas concert Open to the public Donation for local food banks for Christmas meals. The event will take place at Bennett Presbyterian Church, 501 Bennett Street in Luzerne. A meet and greet with the artist at the intermission with light refreshments. For more information