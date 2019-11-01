Calendar of Events for Grace Episcopal Church, Honesdale

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

Final Coat Distribution for People in Need for the 2019 Season, 10 a.m. to Noon only, Saturday, Nov. 16, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Enter by ramp entrance along Church Street only. Coats for all ages, as well as some hats, gloves, and socks and blankets when available. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760. First come, first serve.





Free Community Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. sharp, Saturday, Nov. 16, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. No later seatings. Enter by ramp entrance along Church Street only. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

Free Community Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. sharp, Saturday, Nov. 23, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. No later seatings. Enter by ramp entrance along Church Street only. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019

Thanksgiving Together Worship Service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Rev. Edward K. Erb pastor. All are welcome. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Thanksgiving Together Community Thanksgiving Dinner, served only at noon Thursday, Nov. 28, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. All are welcome. No reservations. No deliveries. Free but freewill donations may be made. Takeouts only after all guests have been served. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019

St. Nicholas Faire 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. St. Nicholas (not Santa Claus) visiting. homemade sweets, snack bar, jewelry, collectible belt buckles, gift items, holiday goods, holiday gift raffles. Train show starts at 11 a.m. in church basement. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.



There will NOT be a free Community Luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Grace Episcopal Church, Honesdale, due to holiday events at the facility that day.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

Free Community Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. sharp, Saturday, Dec. 7, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. No later seatings. Enter by ramp entrance along Church Street only. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Festive Holiday Open House, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at The St. James House, the Rectory of Grace Episcopal Church, 210 Ninth St., Honesdale, across from Central Park. Come see this historic stone home, built in 1875 and recently returned to a residence and decorated for the holidays. Homemade sweets sale and conclusion of holiday gift raffles. Raffle drawings at 4 p.m. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.



Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Free Community Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. sharp, Saturday, Dec. 21, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. No later seatings. Enter by ramp entrance along Church Street only. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

Family Christmas Eve Worship Service, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Rev. Edward K. Erb pastor. All are welcome. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Christmas Eve Solemn Holy Communion, 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Rev. Edward K. Erb pastor. All are welcome. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

Christmas Day Worship Service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Rev. Edward K. Erb pastor. All are welcome. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Community Christmas Dinner, served only at noon Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. All are welcome. No reservations. No deliveries. Free but freewill donations may be made. Takeouts only after all guests have been served. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.