Ballet Folklorico to perform at King’s

—Ballet Folklorico of St. Edward’s University will bring the sights and sounds of Mexico’s traditional Folklorico dances and songs to the King’s College campus for a public performance, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the Walsh Room on the third floor of the SheehyFarmer Campus Center.

The performance will include dances of Nuevo Leon, the polka and schottische, popular dances from the north central state of Mexico. During dances of the Yucatan the audience will enjoy dances of subtle movement and strong footwork highlighted through acoustic music.

Additional dances include traditional Concheros, folk melodies of Veracruz, and the Adelitas de la Revolucion, which honor female soldiers who fought alongside men during Mexico’s Revolutionary War.

The Ballet Folklorico, a student organization, was established in 2002 at St. Edward’s University to preserve and show appreciation for the Mexican culture. The group previously received first place in the Amusement Division of the Battle of the Flowers Parade. St. Edward’s University, founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross, is a private, Catholic, liberal arts university located in Austin, Texas.

Admission is free for college students and children under 8 years old, and $5 general admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center is located between North Main and Franklin streets. For more information, contact Reyna Logsdon, director, McGowan Hispanic Outreach Program, at (570) 208-8021 or email reynalogsdon@kings.edu.

(Information from John McAndrew and Julia Sutherland)