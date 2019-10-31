Authorfest: The New Road to Publishing, November 9

Join the Cooperage Project and Authors Alliance for the 7th Annual Authorfest.

This annual event brings talented writers and curious readers together. On tap for 2019 are three programs sure to inspire.

2:00pm Writer’s Road Map: Discover the Joys of the Writing Adventure!

Join us for a scenic Saturday drive as we navigate the writing journey together. This program is with Barbara J. Taylor. Born and raised in Scranton, PA, Barbara J. Taylor sets her novels in the hometown she loves and populates them with miners, evangelists, vaudevillians, gangsters, and a prostitute or two. Publishers Weekly named her first book, Sing in the Morning, Cry at Night, a “Best Book of Summer, 2014,” and author Jay Parinicalled it, “A first-rate debut.” Her second novel, All Waiting Is Long, received a starred review from Booklistand the American Library Association. Taylor is one of Kaylie Jones Books and Akashic Books’s bestselling authors. Taylor attended the University of Scranton where she received a BA in English and an MS in education. She taught English in the Pocono Mountain School District for thirty-one years. In the latter part of her career, she returned to graduate school, this time at Wilkes University, and earned an MFA in creative writing. Taylor recently retired from Pocono Mountain to write full-time. She’s currently at work on the last novel in her trilogy, tentatively titled, Rain Breaks No Bones.

3:00pm Learn the Back Door Secrets for Putting Amazon to Work for You

Uploading your book on Amazon and making it available as an ebook or print-on-demand are not enough if you really want to be successful. There are so many things you can do as an author to get your book noticed and increase sales. All it takes is a little effort and a small budget. This session will introduce you to the endless possibilities of promoting your book and yourself as an author. Carol McManus is a bestselling author, speaker and radio host. She is an expert in marketing and social media and consults for authors, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Your Guide through the Amazon: Carol McManus

Carol is an author, speaker, radio host, and serial entrepreneur. She coaches authors from the birth of an idea to and through publication. Her own books include award-winning and bestselling Choices: Real People Share Stories of How They Overcame Challenges to Design a Better Life, as well as Ten Traits for Top Performers. Her newest book, Reinvent Yourself at Any Age will be coming out in early 2020.

4:15pm The Road to Publishing Your Book

The arduous journey can be long and winding. Our panelists, Suzanne and Bob Levine will help you map out winning strategies for today’s ever-changing climate in publishing. Suzanne is an acclaimed author and was the first editor of Ms. magazine and first woman to edit the Columbia Journalism Review. Bob is a founder of Levine Plotkin & Menin, LLP. During his forty-plus year practice he represented all major area of the media/entertainment industry. He has acted both as an attorney and literary agent for many celebrated authors.

In addition to the three scheduled programs, there will be a wine and cheese reception at 5:30pm. At 6:00pm there will be an open mic opportunity for the audience to share a short piece from their own writing. Please limit your work to 1500 words,

Bring an extra copy for the emcee along with a short bio so that we may properly introduce you.

Published Authors, Aspiring Authors, Journalists, Playwrights, Screenwriters, Amateur Writers, and Readers are all encouraged to attend.

(Information from Laura Impastato)