Pictured are members from the clinic planning committee, from left to right, Maggie Donato, Ed Kollar, Cynthia Chisarick, clinic co-chair; David Marsiglio and Nicole Buckman, clinic co-chair.

The Wilkes University Sidhu School of Business and Leadership and the Northeastern Chapter of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) will host the 66th annual tax clinic. The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, in the Wilkes University Henry Student Center, 84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre. The day-long event begins with registration at 8 a.m. with sessions beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The clinic registration fee is $170 and includes a luncheon. The event is offered as an aid for accountants and other professional business advisors to keep abreast of recent developments in taxes. All participants receive 8 hours of C.P.E. credit. Attendees may mail a check payable to Wilkes University to Sidhu School of Business and Leadership, Wilkes University, Attn: Carolyn Law, 84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18766 or register online at wilkes.augusoft.net.

Topics to be covered in sessions include:

Pennsylvania State and Local Tax Update with William Lazor, CPA, Kronick Kalada Berdy & Co. PC

Issues Relating to Estates and Trusts with William McAllister, CPA, WBM Tax and Accounting Services

Section 199A-Legislative Update and Planning with Andrew Malone, CPA, MST, RSMUS LLP

Federal Tax Update with Edward Jenkins, CPA, Penn State University

Roundtable Discussion of Tax Planning Strategies with Edward Jenkins, CPA; William Lazor, CPA; Andrew Malone, CPA, MST and William McAllister, CPA

The proceeds from the event benefit a scholarship fund established by the Northeastern Chapter of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Partial tuition scholarships are awarded to accounting students, in recognition of high academic endeavor in the study of accounting.

For more information, contact Carolyn Law at 570-408-4710 or carolyn.law@wilkes.edu.

(Information from Vicki Mayk )