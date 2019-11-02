The Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress is now accepting designer registrations for the 2019 Festival of Wreaths



This event will take place in the future Hayden Family Center for the Arts (31 W. Broad St.) on December 6th in association with First Friday and the Downtown Holiday Night Market.



Our goal is to have at least 30 wreaths on display that have been creatively decorated by local designers, families, businesses, school groups, and other organizations. Wreaths will then be sold via a Silent Auction that evening. All proceeds will jointly benefit the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progess and the Hazleton Art League. Awards for best wreaths will be presented by the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce.



DECORATOR REGISTRATION IS FREE! Deadline for registration is Friday, November 22nd. Wreath drop off will be Nov 29 at the Chamber of Commerce (8 W. Broad St.) or Nov 30 – Dec 1st at the Hazleton Art League.

For full guidelines and details click here. For questions contact Ali McKittrick at exedir@hazletonsartleague.org or 570-751-8289, or Krista Schneider at kschneider@downtownhazleton.org or 570-455-1509 x 109.